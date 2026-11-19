London, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A competition to promote the attractions of the central Japan prefecture of Niigata was held in London on Wednesday.

The event, the fourth of its kind, was organized by Japanese students of London Business School and supported by ANA Strategic Research Institute Co., an affiliate of major Japanese airline group ANA Holdings Inc.

It was designed to attract tourists from abroad who crave for authenticity by presenting travel plans featuring Niigata's unique attractions not seen in Tokyo, Kyoto and other famous travel destinations in Japan that are popular among foreigners. The contest was also aimed at revitalizing the prefecture.

Niigata was selected for the competition as it is believed to have potential to boost visitors from abroad.

Thirty-seven teams participated in the competition, with each comprising four members, and a total of seven teams from LBS, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge advanced to the final selection process.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]