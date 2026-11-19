Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese singer Hiromi Ota, best known for megahit song "Momen no Handkerchief," died on Nov. 12, She was 71.

A native of Tokyo, Ota, whose real name was Hiromi Fukuoka, initially performed as a member of the Schoolmates talent group and debuted as a singer in 1974 with "Amadare".

Momen no Handkerchief, released the following year, became a smash hit. The song describes discrepancy between a man who moved to Tokyo and his girlfriend left in their hometown.

Among other popular songs sung by Ota were "Akai High Heels," "Kugatsu no Ame" and "Saraba Siberia Tetsudo."

She appeared in "Kohaku Uta Gassen," a famed year-end television music show of public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., for five consecutive years from 1976.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]