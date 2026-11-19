Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tobu Department Store Co. launched face recognition payment service at a Tokyo store on Thursday jointly with its parent, Tobu Railway Co.

Customers can register their facial data and credit card information in advance, allowing them to make purchases without a wallet or smartphone.

The Tobu store became the first department store in Japan to introduce face recognition payment, according to the companies. The service uses SAKULaLa, a biometric authentication system that Tobu Railway and Hitachi Ltd. jointly promote.

Most customers continued to use conventional payment methods on Thursday as the new service appeared to be little known on its first day.

A man in his 50s shopping at the store said, "It seems very convenient, but I'm a little concerned about whether the payment will go through properly."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]