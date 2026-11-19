Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Securities Inc. is working quickly to address a recent massive data breach caused by unauthorized access.

In response to the data breach, the online securities firm announced Thursday that it will postpone a plan to open a brick-and-mortar store for face-to-face consultations with customers in Tokyo's Shibuya district next week.

The company has also decided to temporarily waive fees for transferring investment trust holdings to other financial institutions.

The data breach has raised questions about the company's information management system.

On Monday, Rakuten Securities detected the possibility of unauthorized access. It later found that data stored in its test environment system may have leaked externally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]