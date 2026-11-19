Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering setting the minimum annual income level for a planned income-linked benefit program at around 560,000 yen, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Thursday.

For the minimum income level, the government has presented three options: about 530,000 yen, about 740,000 yen, and about 1.06 million yen. The 560,000-yen figure appears to reflect opposition Komeito's support for the 530,000-yen option.

"We have been considering the issue while taking opinions seriously," Katayama said at a Senate special committee meeting.

The income level of around 560,000 yen is the employment insurance eligibility threshold based on minimum wages for fiscal 2026.

Meanwhile, the government has suggested that the maximum income level for the benefit program, scheduled to begin in fiscal 2027, would be set at about 4.5 million yen, so that more than 50 percent of workers are eligible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]