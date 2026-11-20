Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was briefed by U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone Thursday evening on the first-ever summit among the United States, China and Russia, held in Shenzhen, China, earlier in the day.

During the roughly 20-minute phone conversation, Takaichi and Trump also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and developments in Ukraine.

"We have closely communicated with the United States," Takaichi told reporters at her official residence after the phone talks. "I will further elevate Japan's relationship with the United States to a higher level," she said, emphasizing that Japan and the United States are allies that put the greatest trust in each other.

According to the prime minister, Trump gave her a detailed explanation about the trilateral summit among the U.S. leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his bilateral meeting with Xi, also held in Shenzhen on Thursday. The Trump-Xi summit was the third this year.

"We will work on maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order by closely cooperating with allied and like-minded states," Takaichi stressed, mentioning the Quad summit among Japan, the United States, Australia and India held in Manila on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]