Singapore, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko visited a Japanese garden in western Singapore on Friday and planted a commemorative "fukugi" common garcinia tree.

The park in the Jurong district is home to two cycad trees planted by her grandparents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, when they visited Singapore in February 1970 as then Crown Prince and Crown Princess. The trees have become a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

After receiving an explanation about the cycad trees, which are about 2 meters high, Princess Aiko, daughter of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a ceremony to plant the fukugi tree. She placed sand around the base of the tree and watered it.

"It's been a fruitful stay filled with new experiences, enabling me to discover Singapore's unique charms, including its beautiful cityscape, history, culture and nature," the princess told reporters after the planting ceremony.

Princess Aiko is on a five-day official visit to Singapore through Saturday. This is her second official trip abroad, following the first such trip to Laos in November last year.

Japanese Princess Aiko plants a "fukugi" common garcinia at a Japanese garden in the Jurong district in western Singapore on Friday.

Japanese Princess Aiko views on Friday cycad trees planted by Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko 56 years ago at a Japanese garden in the Jurong district in western Singapore.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]