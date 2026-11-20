Shenzhen, China, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese television broadcaster EBC has reported that the boarding stairs were positioned too low from the cabin exit when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was getting off her plane in Shenzhen, southern China, Wednesday for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit.

Takaichi appeared surprised at the gap of about 40 centimeters, EBC said Thursday.

There was no major height gap when U.S. President Donald Trump disembarked from his plane upon arrival at Shenzhen airport for the two-day APEC summit through Thursday, according to the broadcaster.

The apparently careless treatment of Takaichi by China sparked a flurry of criticisms on social media, especially because she has rheumatoid arthritis, with one post saying that the significant gap was dangerous.

Yasuhide Nakayama, a lawmaker of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it is a duty for a host country to ensure the safety of visiting foreign leaders even if there is a diplomatic rift.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]