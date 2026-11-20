Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, will transfer launch operations for the country's flagship H3 rockets to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., beginning with the next launch, science minister Yoshihiro Seki said Friday.

The H3 is a two-stage liquid-fuel launch vehicle jointly developed by JAXA and the company. It experienced failures in its first unit in 2023 and the No. 8 unit in December last year, but has since achieved success in three consecutive launches, indicating a sufficient level of technical maturity.

The transfer will take place in stages, starting with the H3-22 configuration, which has two LE-9 liquid-fuel engines and two SRB-3 solid-fuel boosters. Among the rocket's three configurations, the H3-22 has the strongest track record, with five of its seven launches successful.

JAXA will continue to conduct launch operations when newly developed components, such as an improved version of the LE-9 engine, are put into practical use, according to the ministry. The transfer to Mitsubishi Heavy will occur after confirming technical reliability.

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