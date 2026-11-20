Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--More than 90 pct of people in Japan believe that bilateral relations with China are not good, the preliminary results of a Japanese government survey showed on Friday.

In the 2026 survey, the proportion of respondents viewing Japan-China ties negatively rose 6.6 percentage points from the previous survey in September 2025 to 93 pct, hitting the highest level since similar survey items were first included in 1986.

The proportion of those who said Japan-China relations are good dropped to 6.7 pct from 13.4 pct.

The results apparently reflect the deterioration of the bilateral ties after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed a possible Taiwan contingency at a parliamentary meeting in November last year, sparking a fierce backlash from Beijing.

The mail survey covered 3,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide between Sept. 17 and Oct. 25. Of them, 47.5 pct responded by Oct. 16, when the preliminary results were compiled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]