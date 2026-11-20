New York, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro opened its first U.S. outlet Thursday, at Times Square in New York, sparking long queues in the tourist-heavy area.

Food & Life Companies Ltd., or F&LC, the Sushiro operator, hopes that the store launch will help raise public awareness of the chain among a diverse range of customers.

Referring to the company's strategy in the United States, Yosuke Tanaka, president of its U.S. subsidiary, said, "Firstly, we will promote store launches mainly on the East Coast," adding, "We want to make the first outlet a success."

While customers do not have to pay tips at the New York outlet, the hourly pay for its staff workers "is set at a level that keeps them satisfied even without tips," he said.

The store offers more than 200 menu items, including ramen noodles as well as sushi. Prices are set at 5 dollars per plate for tuna and salmon, and 10 dollars for "otoro" fatty tuna.

Major Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro's first U.S. outlet opens at Times Square in New York on Thursday

Major Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro's first U.S. outlet opened at Times Square in New York on Thursday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]