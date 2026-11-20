Chiba, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Kozo Tashima, a former president of the Japan Football Association who has filed to be a candidate in the FIFA presidential election next March, on Friday expressed his determination to work to make the world governing body for soccer a better organization.

"I really want to make FIFA better," Tashima told a press conference in Chiba, a city near Tokyo. "I want FIFA to get back up as a clean and fair organization."

Tashima, a FIFA Council member, has questioned what he sees as the opaque management of the organization by incumbent President Gianni Infantino.

In the election, Infantino will be challenged by Tashima and Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation with backing from the Union of European Football Associations, or UEFA.

Although the odds appear to be against Tashima, who will turn 69 on Saturday, he said, "I'm not considering withdrawing (from the election) at this point."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]