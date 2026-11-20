Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori agreed at their first meeting Friday to work together to make supply chains more resilient by utilizing the South American country's abundant critical minerals.

The two leaders confirmed at the meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo that they would strengthen cooperation in fields such as the economy, defense, artificial intelligence and disaster management.

Fujimori is a third-generation Peruvian of Japanese descent and the first daughter of the late former President Alberto Fujimori. Her visit, following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, marked her first trip to Japan since taking office in July.

"Japan and Peru are friends across the Pacific Ocean," Takaichi said at the meeting at the prime minister's office. "We will work together to maintain and strengthen a free and fair economic order based on rules."

She also said that about 200,000 people of Japanese descent in Peru are "a bridge between the two countries," expressing hope to strengthen cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) shakes hands with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori before their meeting at the prime minister's office on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (front right) attends a meeting with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori (second from front left) at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) shakes hands with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast hold a joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]