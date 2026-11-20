Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday, and with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and his wife later in the day.

During 20-minute talks, the Emperor offered condolences on the passing of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, the current president's father, and expressed gratitude for Fujimori's support for Sayako Kuroda, the Emperor's younger sister, during her visit to Peru in 1999, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Emperor met with Kast and his wife together with Empress Masako. They talked about Chilean salmon and an observatory in the South American country where the University of Tokyo hopes to begin astronomical observations. He expressed hopes for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

He greeted both presidents with a few words of Spanish when welcoming them at the entrance.

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Emperor Naruhito meets with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday morning. (Pool photo)

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a meeting with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday afternoon. (Pool photo)

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