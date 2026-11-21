Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Northern Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission has agreed to raise Japan's catch quota for large Pacific bluefin tuna weighing 30 kilograms or more by 25 pct for 2027 and 2028.

The committee of the WCPFC, which oversees Pacific bluefin tuna resource management, made the decision Friday at an online meeting to review the allocation of catch quotas among Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The outcome was largely in line with Japan's proposal.

The annual quotas for large fish will increase by 2,105 tons for Japan, by 379 tons for South Korea and by 737 tons for Taiwan. The quotas for small fish allocated to Japan and South Korea will each be reduced by about 6 pct. Japan's quota will fall by 260 tons to 4,147 tons.

The new catch quotas are expected to be formally adopted at the annual WCPFC meeting, which will begin in Vanuatu later this month.

Based on the decision, Japan's Fisheries Agency will adjust quota allocations for domestic fishers, who have been seeking larger quotas amid abundant catches in recent years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]