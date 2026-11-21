London, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Royal College of Music on Friday awarded an honorary doctorate to Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, known for his music for Studio Ghibli animated films, recognizing his "outstanding contribution" to a wide range of musical fields.

Hisaishi became the first Japanese to receive an honorary doctorate from the college.

At the award ceremony, Royal College of Music Director James Williams introduced the 75-year-old Hisaishi's orchestral works and music he composed for animated films directed by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki.

"He has forged a distinctive artistic voice that unites structural clarity, melodic immediacy and profound emotional resonance," Williams said.

Addressing about 200 composition students at the ceremony, Hisaishi said, "Challenging what already exists and creating something new will pave the way for the future of music."

Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi (left) receives an honorary doctorate from the Royal College of Music in London on Friday.

Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi (left) speaks at an honorary degree ceremony at the Royal College of Music in London on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]