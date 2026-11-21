Morioka, Iwate Pref., Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Shunichi Suzuki, secretary-general of

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, suggested Saturday that the passage of key legislation should be prioritized over decisions on the fate of education minister Yoshihiro Seki, who faces criticism over political fundraising parties.

Speaking at a press conference in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Suzuki said that bills to cut the consumption tax on food and reduce the number of proportional representation seats in the House of Representatives should be given top priority during the current Diet session.

As opposition parties have signaled their intention to submit a censure motion against Seki, Suzuki said, "It is crucial to eliminate as many obstacles as possible to the enactment of the bills," adding, "We will make decisions based on that."

On Friday, Seki told reporters that there were three additional cases in which he had government officials attend political fundraising parties, on top of the two cases he had previously explained to the Diet, Japan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]