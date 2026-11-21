Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday, returning from an official visit to Singapore.

Before departing for Japan, the princess visited the Merlion, a landmark symbolizing Singapore, earlier in the day.

She shared her impressions of the visit in a written statement released through the Imperial Household Agency.

Reflecting on the planting of a commemorative tree and the naming of an orchid in her name, she said, "I hope that exchanges between the two countries will be passed down through generations as a testament to friendship."

She also expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, saying, "I was able to learn about Singapore's history and distinctive culture and experience its diverse society, where cultures of various ethnic groups coexist."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]