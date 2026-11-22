Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc is strongly pushing back against the government's plan to allocate around 60 trillion yen for defense spending between fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2031 as part of a revision of the country's three key security documents by year-end.

While the proposed amount exceeds the 43 trillion yen in defense spending set under the current documents, lawmakers argue that a growing share of the budget will be consumed by fixed costs, including repayments on defense equipment purchased under installment payment contracts, leaving substantially less funding available for new defense projects.

"It amounts to an actual reduction once future payment obligations are taken into account," one lawmaker said at a joint meeting of commissions at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday. Another criticized the government plan as "completely lacking a sense of responsibility."

Under Japan's procurement system, contracts for aircraft and ships are generally financed through loans that are repaid in installments over a period of up to five years, starting in the following fiscal year.

According to the Defense Ministry, contracts concluded under the current three security documents are expected to require 16.8 trillion yen in installment payments from fiscal 2027 onward, putting pressure on defense spending over the next five years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]