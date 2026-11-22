Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A law introducing a new system for checking the criminal records for sex offenses of people whose work involves contact with children will take effect in Japan on Dec. 25.

The system, known as Japan's version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS), requires schools and licensed nursery centers to participate.

The law also requires measures to prevent sexual violence before it occurs, in order to address concerns among children and their parents.

Meanwhile, the Children and Families Agency has announced a delay in the launch of a national system for checking criminal records after a vulnerability was discovered in it. An alternative procedure, including the exchange of written documents, will be announced in early December.

Under Japan's DBS system, business operators can request the Justice Ministry, through the agency, to check whether an individual has a criminal record for sex offenses. A confirmation notice will be issued covering offenses such as nonconsensual sexual intercourse, child sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]