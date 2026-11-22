Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to hold a meeting by the end of this year at the earliest to discuss ways to reduce the burden associated with the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, together with local governments, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Sunday.

He made the remark in response to a request from Okinawa Governor Genta Koja during a meeting at a hotel in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The council for promoting the alleviation of burdens from the Futenma base, which brings together the central and local governments, has not met since April 2019.

This marked Kihara's first visit to Okinawa since Koja took office in September.

"We will work together toward the development of Okinawa through close cooperation," Kihara said, expressing his intention to work with the prefectural government to promote the local economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]