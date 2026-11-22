Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry has compiled measures to strengthen the functions of "kosen" technical colleges, featuring plans to expand their educational scope to agriculture and increase financial support for new kosen colleges.

With advances in artificial intelligence and other technologies expected to lead to a future shortage of professionals in science, engineering and digital fields, the ministry aims to encourage the establishment of more kosen colleges to train engineers.

Kosen are five-year higher educational institutions that students can enter after graduating from junior high school. According to the ministry, there are a total of 58 national, public and private technical colleges across Japan.

The current standards for establishing kosen colleges, which stipulate requirements such as the number of teachers and the size of school grounds, contain no provisions for departments outside the industrial field.

To expand the scope of kosen education, the ministry plans to introduce similar provisions for agricultural departments. It is also considering adding fields related to content creation, such as manga and anime, in response to demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]