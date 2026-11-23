Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Gunmachan, the mascot character of Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, is expanding its activities at home and abroad, with sales of related products, such as dolls and processed foods, reaching a record 66 billion yen last year.

Japan's first local government mascot has won the country's "yuru-kyara" grand prix and serves as the prefecture's official "advertising director."

A plan has emerged to more than double related product sales in two years, with the prefecture aiming to further promote local attractions and expand markets for its products.

Fumiko Nakajima, 60, a former prefectural government employee who designed the current Gunmachan, laughed as she recalled that some people had mistaken its small mouth for its nose.

She said the mascot's somewhat vacant expression was intended to make it appear "always approachable and empathetic."

Gunmachan (center), the mascot character of Gunma Prefecture, greets the audience in Maebashi, the prefectural capital, on Friday.

Original drawing of Gunmachan (Copyright Gunma Prefecture)

Fumiko Nakajima, a former prefectural government employee who designed the current Gunmachan, gives a lecture about the character in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Nov. 14.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]