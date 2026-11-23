Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Europe have successfully placed two probes into orbit around Mercury in their BepiColombo mission to study its magnetic field and atmosphere, according to the European Space Agency.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Mio and the ESA's MPO began orbiting the innermost planet in the solar system on Sunday Japan time after an eight-year journey.

The Mio probe observes magnetic fields, while the MPO examines the surface conditions. The two were attached to each other when they were launched in October 2018.

The mission was originally scheduled to arrive in December 2025 but was delayed by about a year due to propulsion system problems.

The spacecraft marked the second time any probe has entered orbit around Mercury. The U.S. probe Messenger had achieved such a feat in March 2011.

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