Antalya, Turkey, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--U.N. climate talks ended without adopting an outcome document Sunday, as the European Union and island nations opposed a draft that lacked a pledge to phase out fossil fuels.

The 31st meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP31, failed to reach an agreement although it was extended by two days for further consultations.

The Paris Agreement, the global framework for tackling climate change, sets a target of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. However, the U.N. Environment Program warned in September that this target would be exceeded within a few years.

At the COP31 meeting, the focus was whether any concrete measures would be agreed on to prevent this from happening.

A new draft outcome document presented by Turkey and Australia on Sunday included a goal of increasing the share of electricity in the world's final energy consumption to 35 pct by 2035. Turkey chaired the conference, while Australia led the negotiations.

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