Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The restored "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, opened to the public Monday, seven years after it was destroyed by fire.

Visitors to the bright vermilion castle, which reflects the splendor of the Ryukyu Kingdom, admired its beauty and expressed their excitement, saying, "I've been waiting for this" and "I'm happy it's back."

The "Hoshinmon" gate leading to the "Una" square in front of the main hall opened at noon, and many people entered with cameras and smartphones in hand. Advance reservations are required to tour the inside of the main hall.

"I was looking forward to this day," a homemaker in her 70s from the Shuri district of Naha said with a smile. "The colors of the interior are beautiful, and I felt the atmosphere of the kingdom era."

Satoshi Tachioka, a 57-year-old company employee from Osaka Prefecture, said he is a fan of Shuri Castle and often visited it with his wife before it was heavily damaged by the 2019 fire and during its restoration work. "I can feel the romance of history," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]