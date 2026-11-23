Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The "Tamagotchi" digital pet toy, created by Japan's Bandai Co., on Monday marked the 30th anniversary of its release, having won fans across generations in and outside its home country.

Tamagotchi, launched in November 1996, caught on with high school girls before it quickly became a social phenomenon. However, as the initial excitement ended, Bandai was left with huge unsold stock. It booked a loss of 6 billion yen and halted Tamagotchi sales.

Bandai resumed selling Tamagotchi in 2004, this time targeting elementary school girls. Since then, the company has expanded the lineup, introducing models that reflect changing times.

"Tamagotchi Smart," released in 2021, incorporates food delivery features inspired by such services that became widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing users to have meals delivered to their pet characters.

The 2025 model includes a function to allow players to connect their devices and play together, reflecting a trend to seek real-world interactions. By summer that year, cumulative sales of the Tamagotchi series surpassed 100 million units.

A board showcasing the history of "Tamagotchi" digital pet models, pictured in Tokyo on Nov. 16

Merchandise displayed at the venue of an event marking the 30th anniversary of the virtual pet "Tamagotchi" series in Tokyo on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]