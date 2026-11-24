Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Embassy in Moscow has said that it conducted a second consular meeting with Japanese newspaper reporter Yuki Imai, who was detained by Russian authorities last month on suspicion of espionage.

Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto and other officials visited the Lefortovo detention center in eastern Moscow to meet with Imai, a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun, a daily in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, and confirmed that he had no health issues, embassy officials said Monday.

Imai was detained on Oct. 13 in Sakhalin in Russia's Far East and transferred to Moscow. The previous consular meeting was held Oct. 26.

The embassy said in a statement that it would "strongly urge the Russian government to immediately release the Japanese national, show humanitarian consideration and ensure fair and impartial treatment."

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi demanded the reporter's immediate release during talks lasting about 30 minutes with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China. She also urged the Russian leader to withdraw his presidential decree to place local subsidiaries of Japan Tobacco Inc. under the management of a Russian company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]