Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--A draft basic policy for the Japanese government's fiscal 2027 budget compilation says that the country is at a turning point as to whether it can shift to a growth-oriented economy.

The draft was presented and discussed at the day's meeting of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi told the meeting that her government will "make sure to respond to necessary fiscal demands" such as price and wage increases, and growth strategies.

She instructed Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to compile the government's fiscal 2027 initial budget and a second supplementary budget for fiscal 2026 in line with the basic policy.

The draft basic policy highlights the need to boost Japan's potential growth rate through increased domestic investment. At the same time, the government aims to compile its budgets that are compatible with steady declines in the ratio of debts to gross domestic product, in order to gain fiscal credibility, it says.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]