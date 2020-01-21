The Yunoko Cherry Line stretches for 5 kilometers along the indented Yatsushiro Sea coastline from downtown Minamata to the hot spring resort of Yunoko. During the sakura season, motorists are treated to a breathtaking contrast between the vivid pink cherry blossoms and the bright blue sea.

The blossoms along the Cherry Line can be enjoyed more leisurely from the parking lots of adjacent Ōsakibana and Wadamisaki Parks and also from boats operating during the hanami season at the Yunoko resort. The Cherry Line is also known for its beautiful sunsets.

Yunoko Cherry Line (Kumamoto)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 500

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: Hama, Minamata-shi, Kumamoto

Website: Kumamoto Tourism Guide (Yunoko Cherry Line)

Nearby hanami sites

Near Yunoko Cherry Line

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Minamata Sightseeing Association.)