Kumamoto Castle is known as one of Japan’s three major castles and is also famous for its cherry blossoms. Some areas are still closed following the devastating 2016 earthquake, but the majestic castle, towering above pink blossoms, can still be seen from such tourist facilities as Sakuranobaba Jōsaien and Ninomaru Square.

Festivals are held every spring and fall during the sakura and autumn foliage seasons at the Ninomaru Square and nearby venues, where Kumamoto’s rich history and culture can be seen and experienced. An added treat are dynamic performances by members of Omotenashi Bushō-tai—dancers dressed in samurai armor—from castle towns around the country.

Kumamoto Castle (Kumamoto)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura, higozakura

No. of trees: 800

When: Late March to early April

Hours: 8:00 to midnight

Picnic: At Sakuranobaba Jōsaien

Admission: Areas requiring entrance fee closed to the public

Address: 1-1 Honmaru, Chūō-ku, Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto

Website: Kumamoto City Official Guide

Related links

Nearby hanami sites

Near Kumamoto Castle

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kumamoto Castle.)