The lake on the upper reaches of the Kuma River was created with when a multipurpose dam was built in 1960. It is famous for the approximately 10,000 somei yoshino trees planted along a 14-kilometer road around the lake and for a large fountain reaching 80-meters high.

Mizukami seeks to become Japan’s best sakura-viewing village. In addition to the 10,000 somei yoshino trees along the dam lake, it also boasts a “cherry blossoms gallery” where some 70 varieties of cherry blossoms can be seen. Timed to coincide with the best viewing season is the Yuyama Onsen Sakura Festival featuring a fireworks display, performances of traditional kagura dance, and a marathon.

Ichifusa Dam Lake (Kumamoto)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 10,000

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Fee: ¥500 to set off fountain

Address: Yuyama, Mizukami, Kuma-gun, Kumamoto

Nearby hanami sites

Near Ichifusa Dam Lake

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Mizukami Village Tourism Association.)