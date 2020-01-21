Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
Every year, the number of visitors to Japan peaks in April, which, not coincidentally, is when cherry trees across the country don a coat of pale pink blossoms. While there are countless sites offering spectacular views of the sakura, the following are the top 100 hanami spots, as selected by the Japan Cherry Blossom Association.
Japan’s Top 100 Cherry Blossoms Sites
Kyūshū and Okinawa
- Okinawa’s Best Blossoms: Nago Castle Park
- Kagoshima’s Best Blossoms: Tadamoto Park
- Miyazaki’s Best Blossoms: Mochio Park
- Ōita’s Best Blossoms: Oka Castle Ruins
- Kumamoto’s Best Blossoms: Ichifusa Dam Lake
- Kumamoto’s Best Blossoms: Yunoko Cherry Line
- Kumamoto’s Best Blossoms: Kumamoto Castle
- Nagasaki’s Best Blossoms: Ōmura Park
- Saga’s Best Blossoms: Ogi Park
- Fukuoka’s Best Blossoms: Nishi Park
Celebrating the Fleeting Colors of Spring
